The vanilla plant has an aroma that has the richness of a spicy and herbal wood. Vanilla is a very popular fragrance, evoking with its wonderful taste association warm feelings of family and childhood. The sweet/spicy tropical note of Auroshikha Vanilla incense is fulfilled through the combination of sandal oil and resinoids of labdanum and olibanum with vanilla absolute. Vanilla incense is one of the fragrances with almost universal appeal.

Rolled By Hand In The Traditional Way