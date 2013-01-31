Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Aussie Headstrong Volume Maximum Hold Hairspray
10 ozUPC: 0038151901792
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Style that stands up to any adventure.
Aussie Headstrong Volume Hairspray helps you boost your finished look and keep it in place with an all-day hold that's ready for anything. Infused with bamboo and Australian Kakadu plum, this volumizing spray gives fine hair fierce fullness and leaves behind a fresh ocean-kissed scent of citrus and florals. Simply spray on dry, styled hair and get ready for volume that won't back down.
- Perfect for all hair types
- Use it to give styled hair volume and hold
- Infused with bamboo and Australian Kakadu plum
- Smells like citrus, florals and aquatic notes
- Free of hair stress