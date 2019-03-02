Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Aussie Headstrong Volume with Bamboo & Kakadu Plum Mousse
6 ozUPC: 0038151918705
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
VOLUME THAT SLAYS ALL DAY. Give flat, lifeless strands an extended boost with Aussie Headstrong Volume Mousse. Infused with bamboo and Australian Kakadu plum, this lightweight maximum-hold mousse helps transform your look with over-the-top body and 24-hour hold. For gravity-defying style that even stands up to humidity, pump a dollop onto your fingertips, and work through damp hair, starting at the roots. Blow dry and prepare for liftoff!
- USE IT TO give fine hair volume and hold
- SMELLS LIKE yummy tropical fruits & violets
- PERFECT FOR fine hair
- INFUSED WITH bamboo & Australian Kakadu plum
- FREE OF hair stress