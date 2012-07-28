Gotta have that set! Aussie Instant Freeze Hair Gel gives your hair 20-hour maximum hold so every style you create has the definition you want without the flaking you don't. This maximum hold hair gel is infused with Australian jojoba oil and sea kelp and is scented with yummy citrus, floral, and aquatic notes. Simply squeeze a dollop of the styling gel onto your hand and work through hair, shape your desired style, and lock in a look you'll love.

Perfect for all hair types

Use it to give hair a strong hold without flaking

Free of hair stress