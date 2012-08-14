HOLD IT RIGHT THERE. Freeze, hair! Okay, you're not really under arrest, but we do want you to just stay put all day. Our Instant Freeze Hairspray will keep your 'do under control and add a salon-worthy finish. What more could you want? Put your hair firmly in its place so you can go about your day without those sneaky bathroom touch-ups. Our Instant Freeze Hairspray is infused with Australian jojoba oil and sea kelp and is carefully formulated to tame fly-aways and smooth strands for 24 hours. This product is perfect for all hair types- from poker straight perfection to big 'n' bouncy beehives, seal in your style and forget about it. Simply spray on dry, styled hair for a look that will go the distance while enjoying the fresh scent of citrus, florals and aquatic notes. At Aussie, we're against animal testing. Aussie is a PETA certified cruelty-free brand- and we're proud of it, so you can be kind to kangaroos and have perfect hair and defined curls, too.

FREE OF hair stress

INFUSED WITH Australian jojoba oil & sea kelp

PERFECT FOR all hair types

SMELLS LIKE citrus, florals and aquatic notes

USE IT TO give hair extreme all-day hold