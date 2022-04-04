AVA Grace's Chardonnay celebrates the beauty and elegance of the vineyard where sunshine, soil, and serendipitous flavors abound. Inspired by the loveliness of the California vineyards, this Chardonnay captures the delicacy of this fruit- forward wine from vine to bottle. Our Chardonnay showcases a balanced acidity and bright flavors of white peach, apple, and lemon. Rich notes of almond and vanilla, with a delicate touch of oak lead to a lovely smooth finish. Pair this wine with grilled cayenne prawns over risotto or a rustic, garden vegetable soup.

750ml Bottle

13.5% alcohol by volume