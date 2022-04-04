AVA Grace's Pinot Grigio celebrates the beauty and elegance of the vineyard where sunshine, soil, and ﬂavors abound. Inspired by the loveliness of the California vineyards, AVA Grace Pinot Grigio captures the delicacy of this fruit-forward wine from vine to bottle. The citrus and ﬂoral notes produce a complex, elegant wine that pairs beautifully with food. Our Pinot Grigio is zesty and bright, with stone fruit aromas. A crisp, medium-bodied mouthfeel is rounded out with flavors of honeysuckle and lime that envelop the palate. Pairs well with spicy Asian dishes, walnut feta salad, shrimp skewers or any BBQ dish.

750ml Bottle

12.5% alcohol by volume