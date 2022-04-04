AVA Grace's Sauvignon Blanc celebrates the delicacy and beauty of the vineyard where sunshine, soil, and serendipitous flavors abound. Inspired by California’s Central Coast, AVA Grace Sauvignon Blanc captures the essence of this fruit-forward wine from vine to bottle. The combination of cool night time breezes and sun-kissed grapes yields a naturally bright, vibrant Sauvignon Blanc. Our Sauvignon Blanc boasts notes of tropical fruit flavors and balanced acidity. Fresh aromas of grapefruit, gooseberry and melon fill the nose while the rich body leads to a refined finish on the palate. Bottled to perfection, this is Mother Nature at her finest. Pair this wine with mahi-mahi tacos topped with mango salsa or a refreshing avocado, watermelon,and lime salad.

750ml Bottle

12.5% alcohol by volume