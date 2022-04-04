AVA Grace's Red Blend celebrates the beauty and elegance of the vineyard where sunshine, soil, and serendipitous flavors abound. Inspired by the charm of the vineyards, AVA Grace Red Blend captures some of the finest red varietals from around the world. This rich, smooth, balanced blend of grapes encapsulates the delicacy of wine from vine to bottle. Our Red Blend exhibits notes of blackberries and raspberries, with hints of spice. The palate is clean, with flavors of cranberries, roses and a touch of rhubarb. A lingering finish is touched by notes of vanilla and dark cherries. Pair this wine with sautéed mushrooms over creamy polenta or a fig, prosciutto, and goat cheese pizza.

750ml Bottle

13.5% alcohol by volume