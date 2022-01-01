Hover to Zoom
Avalon Hill Risk 2210 AD Board Game
1 ctUPC: 0007693086600
Product Details
In the new world order, who will be the new world leader? This futuristic version of the game of military strategy takes the struggle for worldwide domination under the seas and beyond the skies. Skillfully marshal your forces and enlist the right commanders with the right commands or be crushed by your opponents. For 2 to 5 players.
Includes:
- 20 Inch x 30 Inch earth gameboard
- Moon gameboard
- (5) Sets of army miniatures
- (5) Sets of commanders (diplomat, land, naval, nuclear, and space)
- (20) Plastic space stations
- (71) Risk cards (land, water, and lunar)
- (109) Command cards
- (4) Devastation markers
- Year marker
- (80) Cardboard energy markers
- (1) Score chart
- (5) Turn order markers
- (10) Dice
- Very complete instructions