A carefully balanced blend of biotin, saw palmetto, quinoa protein, and vitamin E work in harmony to:

Help build body in fine, thinning hair

Stimulate the scalp to encourage hair growth

Cleanse and nourish hair from follicle through entire shaft

Strengthen hair strands

This Avalon Organic® shampoo formula is EWG Verified™, which means it meets the Environmental Working Group's strictest criteria for ingredients, transparency, and health and features the EWG VERIFIED™ seal on its label.