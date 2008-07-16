Hover to Zoom
Avalon Organic® Therapy Biotin B Complex Thickening Shampoo
14 fl ozUPC: 0065474936102
Product Details
A carefully balanced blend of biotin, saw palmetto, quinoa protein, and vitamin E work in harmony to:
- Help build body in fine, thinning hair
- Stimulate the scalp to encourage hair growth
- Cleanse and nourish hair from follicle through entire shaft
- Strengthen hair strands
This Avalon Organic® shampoo formula is EWG Verified™, which means it meets the Environmental Working Group's strictest criteria for ingredients, transparency, and health and features the EWG VERIFIED™ seal on its label.
- For an Energized Scalp and Thicker, Fuller Hair
- pH Balanced
- Avena Sativa
- Sulfate Free
- No GMOs
- Vegan
- Biodegradable
- No Parabens
- No Synthetic Fragrances or Colors