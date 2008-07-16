Avalon Organic® Therapy Biotin B Complex Thickening Shampoo Perspective: front
Avalon Organic® Therapy Biotin B Complex Thickening Shampoo Perspective: back
Avalon Organic® Therapy Biotin B Complex Thickening Shampoo Perspective: left
Avalon Organic® Therapy Biotin B Complex Thickening Shampoo Perspective: right
Avalon Organic® Therapy Biotin B Complex Thickening Shampoo

14 fl ozUPC: 0065474936102
Product Details

A carefully balanced blend of biotin, saw palmetto, quinoa protein, and vitamin E work in harmony to:

  • Help build body in fine, thinning hair
  • Stimulate the scalp to encourage hair growth
  • Cleanse and nourish hair from follicle through entire shaft
  • Strengthen hair strands

This Avalon Organic® shampoo formula is EWG Verified™, which means it meets the Environmental Working Group's strictest criteria for ingredients, transparency, and health and features the EWG VERIFIED™ seal on its label.

  • For an Energized Scalp and Thicker, Fuller Hair
  • pH Balanced
  • Avena Sativa
  • Sulfate Free
  • No GMOs
  • Vegan
  • Biodegradable
  • No Parabens
  • No Synthetic Fragrances or Colors