Avalon Organics® unscented aloe hand & body lotion restores natural moisture, revives and nourishes the skin and supports the skin's overall well-being. Aloe vera, shea butter, calendula and nutrient-rich beta-glucan work together to restore skin's natural lipid balance. Replenishing hydration immediately rebalances, soothes and softens extremely rough, dry or sensitive skin. Includes one 32 oz. Bottle of avalon organics unscented aloe hand & body lotion. Deep rooted beauty is the essence of the avalon organics brand. Guided by the infinite wisdom of nature and the knowledge that all beauty begins with the earth, the avalon organics brand harnesses the pure benefits in botanicals to create products that contribute to a holistic lifestyle of health, wellness and sustainability.