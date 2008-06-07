Glycerin hand soap with lavendar essential oil. A hardworking blend of botanical cleansers, lavendar essential oil, calendula, and vitamin E, known for their moisturizing and healing properties, cleanse and nourish even extra dry hands with every wash. Gentle enough for frequent hand washing. Educating girls improves entire communities. Botanical cleansers purify and nuture extra dry hands with every wash.

No GMOs, Vegan & Biodegradable

No Parabens, Harsh Sulfates or Preservatives, Synthetic Colors or Fragrances, Phthalates, or Animal Testing