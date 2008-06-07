Hover to Zoom
Avalon Organics® Lavender Liquid Hand Soap
12 fl ozUPC: 0065474935430
Glycerin hand soap with lavendar essential oil. A hardworking blend of botanical cleansers, lavendar essential oil, calendula, and vitamin E, known for their moisturizing and healing properties, cleanse and nourish even extra dry hands with every wash. Gentle enough for frequent hand washing. Educating girls improves entire communities. Botanical cleansers purify and nuture extra dry hands with every wash.
- No GMOs, Vegan & Biodegradable
- No Parabens, Harsh Sulfates or Preservatives, Synthetic Colors or Fragrances, Phthalates, or Animal Testing