Avalon Organics® Lemon Verbena Liquid Soap Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Avalon Organics® Lemon Verbena Liquid Soap Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Avalon Organics® Lemon Verbena Liquid Soap Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Avalon Organics® Lemon Verbena Liquid Soap Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Avalon Organics® Lemon Verbena Liquid Soap

12 fl ozUPC: 0065474935435
Purchase Options

Product Details

A hardworking blend of botanical cleansers, Lemon Essential Oil, Chamomile, Moisturizing Glycerin, and Vitamin E, known for their moisturizing and natural antibacterial properties, purify and refresh hands with every wash. Gentle enough for frequent hand washing.

  • Contains organic ingredients
  • No GMOs, vegan & biodegradable
  • No parabens, harsh sulfates or preservatives, synthetic colors or fragrances, phthalates, or animal testing