Avalon Organics® Lemon Verbena Liquid Soap
12 fl ozUPC: 0065474935435
Purchase Options
Product Details
A hardworking blend of botanical cleansers, Lemon Essential Oil, Chamomile, Moisturizing Glycerin, and Vitamin E, known for their moisturizing and natural antibacterial properties, purify and refresh hands with every wash. Gentle enough for frequent hand washing.
- Contains organic ingredients
- No GMOs, vegan & biodegradable
- No parabens, harsh sulfates or preservatives, synthetic colors or fragrances, phthalates, or animal testing