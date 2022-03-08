Avalon Organics Peppermint Hand and Body Lotion Perspective: front
Avalon Organics Peppermint Hand and Body Lotion
Avalon Organics Peppermint Hand and Body Lotion
Avalon Organics Peppermint Hand and Body Lotion
Avalon Organics Peppermint Hand and Body Lotion

12 fl ozUPC: 0065474935208
Product Details

Revitalizing Peppermint Essential Oil, Aloe, Vitamin E and nutrient-rich Beta-Glucan work together to restore skin's natural lipid balance. Long-lasting hydration immediately revives and softens extra dry skin.

  • Advanced Moisture Relief to Hydrate Extra Dry Skin
  • No GMOs, Vegan & Biodegradable
  • No Parabens, Harsh Sulfates or Preservatives, Synthetic Colors or Fragrances, Phthalates or Animal Testing