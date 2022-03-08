Hover to Zoom
Avalon Organics Peppermint Hand and Body Lotion
12 fl ozUPC: 0065474935208
Product Details
Revitalizing Peppermint Essential Oil, Aloe, Vitamin E and nutrient-rich Beta-Glucan work together to restore skin's natural lipid balance. Long-lasting hydration immediately revives and softens extra dry skin.
- Advanced Moisture Relief to Hydrate Extra Dry Skin
- No GMOs, Vegan & Biodegradable
- No Parabens, Harsh Sulfates or Preservatives, Synthetic Colors or Fragrances, Phthalates or Animal Testing