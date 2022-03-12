Hover to Zoom
Avalon Organics® Refreshing Lemon Hand & Body Lotion
12 ozUPC: 0065474935205
Product Details
Refreshing Lemon Essential Oil, Safflower Oil, Aloe, Shea Butter and nutrient-rich Beta Glucan work together to restore skin's natural lipid balance. A daily dose of nourishing moisture keeps skin soft and supple.
- Daily moisture to soften & replenish normal to dry skin
- Bottle made of 100% recycled materials & biodegradable
- Non-GMO
- Cruelty free
- Vegan
- Made in the USA