Refreshing Lemon Essential Oil, Safflower Oil, Aloe, Shea Butter and nutrient-rich Beta Glucan work together to restore skin's natural lipid balance. A daily dose of nourishing moisture keeps skin soft and supple.

Daily moisture to soften & replenish normal to dry skin

Bottle made of 100% recycled materials & biodegradable

Non-GMO

Cruelty free

Vegan

Made in the USA