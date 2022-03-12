Avalon Organics® Refreshing Lemon Hand & Body Lotion Perspective: front
Avalon Organics® Refreshing Lemon Hand & Body Lotion Perspective: back
Avalon Organics® Refreshing Lemon Hand & Body Lotion Perspective: left
Avalon Organics® Refreshing Lemon Hand & Body Lotion Perspective: right
Avalon Organics® Refreshing Lemon Hand & Body Lotion

12 ozUPC: 0065474935205
Refreshing Lemon Essential Oil, Safflower Oil, Aloe, Shea Butter and nutrient-rich Beta Glucan work together to restore skin's natural lipid balance. A daily dose of nourishing moisture keeps skin soft and supple.

  • Daily moisture to soften & replenish normal to dry skin
  • Bottle made of 100% recycled materials & biodegradable
  • Non-GMO
  • Cruelty free
  • Vegan
  • Made in the USA