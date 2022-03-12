Avalon Organics® Revitalizing Peppermint Bath and Shower Gel Perspective: front
Avalon Organics® Revitalizing Peppermint Bath and Shower Gel Perspective: back
Avalon Organics® Revitalizing Peppermint Bath and Shower Gel Perspective: left
Avalon Organics® Revitalizing Peppermint Bath and Shower Gel Perspective: right
Avalon Organics® Revitalizing Peppermint Bath and Shower Gel

12 fl ozUPC: 0065474935188
Gentle plant-based formula unites Peppermint Essential Oil, Quinoa Protein, Aloe and botanical cleansers to purify and revitalize extra dry skin while the stimulating aroma of Peppermint energizes the mind and body.

  • Gently Purifies and Revitalizes Extra Dry Skin
  • No GMOs
  • Vegan
  • Biodegradable
  • Paraben, Harsh Sulfates, Preservatives, Synthetic Colors, Fragrances, Phthalates, and Animal Testing Free