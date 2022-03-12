Gentle plant-based formula unites Peppermint Essential Oil, Quinoa Protein, Aloe and botanical cleansers to purify and revitalize extra dry skin while the stimulating aroma of Peppermint energizes the mind and body.

Gently Purifies and Revitalizes Extra Dry Skin

No GMOs

Vegan

Biodegradable

Paraben, Harsh Sulfates, Preservatives, Synthetic Colors, Fragrances, Phthalates, and Animal Testing Free