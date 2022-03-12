Hover to Zoom
Avalon Organics® Revitalizing Peppermint Bath and Shower Gel
12 fl ozUPC: 0065474935188
Product Details
Gentle plant-based formula unites Peppermint Essential Oil, Quinoa Protein, Aloe and botanical cleansers to purify and revitalize extra dry skin while the stimulating aroma of Peppermint energizes the mind and body.
- Gently Purifies and Revitalizes Extra Dry Skin
- No GMOs
- Vegan
- Biodegradable
- Paraben, Harsh Sulfates, Preservatives, Synthetic Colors, Fragrances, Phthalates, and Animal Testing Free