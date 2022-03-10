A hardworking blend of botanical cleansers, Rosemary Essential Oil, Quinoa Protein, Moisturizing Glycerin, and Vitamin E, known for their moisturizing and purifying properties, cleanse and rejuvenate hands with every wash. Gentle enough for frequent hand washing.

Contains organic ingredients

No GMOs, vegan & biodegradable

No parabens, harsh sulfates or preservatives, synthetic colors or fragrances, phthalates, or animal testing