Avalon Organics® Rosemary Liquid Hand Soap
12 fl ozUPC: 0065474935440
Purchase Options
Product Details
A hardworking blend of botanical cleansers, Rosemary Essential Oil, Quinoa Protein, Moisturizing Glycerin, and Vitamin E, known for their moisturizing and purifying properties, cleanse and rejuvenate hands with every wash. Gentle enough for frequent hand washing.
- Contains organic ingredients
- No GMOs, vegan & biodegradable
- No parabens, harsh sulfates or preservatives, synthetic colors or fragrances, phthalates, or animal testing