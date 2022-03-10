Avalon Organics® Rosemary Liquid Hand Soap Perspective: front
Avalon Organics® Rosemary Liquid Hand Soap Perspective: left
Avalon Organics® Rosemary Liquid Hand Soap Perspective: right
Avalon Organics® Rosemary Liquid Hand Soap

12 fl ozUPC: 0065474935440
Product Details

A hardworking blend of botanical cleansers, Rosemary Essential Oil, Quinoa Protein, Moisturizing Glycerin, and Vitamin E, known for their moisturizing and purifying properties, cleanse and rejuvenate hands with every wash. Gentle enough for frequent hand washing.

  • Contains organic ingredients
  • No GMOs, vegan & biodegradable
  • No parabens, harsh sulfates or preservatives, synthetic colors or fragrances, phthalates, or animal testing