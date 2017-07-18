Avalon Organics® Scalp Treatment Tea Tree Shampoo Perspective: front
Avalon Organics® Scalp Treatment Tea Tree Shampoo Perspective: back
Avalon Organics® Scalp Treatment Tea Tree Shampoo

32 fl ozUPC: 0065474936128
For scalp discomfort, a medley of Tea Tree Essential Oil, Beta-Glucan, Aloe, Quinoa Protein, and Vitamin E work together to cleanse, balance moisture levels, and soothe irritation. The result: soft, shiny hair and lasting scalp comfort.

  • Contains Organic Ingredients
  • No GMOs, Parabens, Harsh Sulfates or Preservatives, Synthetic Colors or Fragrances, Phthalates, or Animal Testing
  • Soothes Irritation and Leaves Hair Soft and Healthy-Looking
  • Vegan Biodegradable
  • NSF Certified Organic