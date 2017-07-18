For scalp discomfort, a medley of Tea Tree Essential Oil, Beta-Glucan, Aloe, Quinoa Protein, and Vitamin E work together to cleanse, balance moisture levels, and soothe irritation. The result: soft, shiny hair and lasting scalp comfort.

Contains Organic Ingredients

No GMOs, Parabens, Harsh Sulfates or Preservatives, Synthetic Colors or Fragrances, Phthalates, or Animal Testing

Soothes Irritation and Leaves Hair Soft and Healthy-Looking

Vegan Biodegradable

NSF Certified Organic