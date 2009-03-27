Avalon Organics Tea Tree Mint Conditioner Perspective: front
Avalon Organics Tea Tree Mint Conditioner Perspective: back
Avalon Organics Tea Tree Mint Conditioner Perspective: left
Avalon Organics Tea Tree Mint Conditioner Perspective: right
Avalon Organics Tea Tree Mint Conditioner Perspective: top
Avalon Organics Tea Tree Mint Conditioner

14 fl ozUPC: 0065474936125
Product Details

A carefully balanced blend of tea tree, mint, eucalyptus, and chamomile work in harmony to:

• Help relieve the discomfort of a dry scalp

• Cleanse and restore hydration levels in scalp and hair

• Energize for healthy circulation and restored comfort

This bottle is made with 100% recycled material.

  • pH Balanced
  • Scalp Normalizing Conditioner with Tea Tree & Mint
  • For a Balanced Scalp and Soft, Shiny Hair
  • No GMOs, Parabens, Harsh Preservatives, Synthetic Colors or Fragrances, Phthalates, Sodium Lauryl/Laureth Sulfate, or Animal Testing
  • Vegan
  • Biodegradable
  • Contains Organic Ingredients