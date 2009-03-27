Hover to Zoom
Avalon Organics Tea Tree Mint Conditioner
14 fl ozUPC: 0065474936125
Product Details
A carefully balanced blend of tea tree, mint, eucalyptus, and chamomile work in harmony to:
• Help relieve the discomfort of a dry scalp
• Cleanse and restore hydration levels in scalp and hair
• Energize for healthy circulation and restored comfort
This bottle is made with 100% recycled material.
- pH Balanced
- Scalp Normalizing Conditioner with Tea Tree & Mint
- For a Balanced Scalp and Soft, Shiny Hair
- No GMOs, Parabens, Harsh Preservatives, Synthetic Colors or Fragrances, Phthalates, Sodium Lauryl/Laureth Sulfate, or Animal Testing
- Vegan
- Biodegradable
- Contains Organic Ingredients