BWC Vitamin C Facial Renewal Cream moisturizes, conditions, and revitalizes your skin. Active Vitamin C and CoQ10 with green tea extract and antioxidant vitamins, helps neutralize the impact of the environment by moisturizing and nurturing the skin, enhancing a youthful appearance for the skin. Powerful humectants replenish needed moisture to smooth, soften, and pamper your skin. Vital botanicals and pure premium, Oshadhi™ aroma-therapeutic essential oils nurture and condition while rich emollients soothe and protect.

  • Premium Aromatherapy
  • Powerful Antioxidants Rehydrates, Repairs & Protects
  • 100% Vegan -- Vegetarian
  • pH Balanced
  • Benefits All Skin Types
  • Never Tested on Animals - Cruelty-Free