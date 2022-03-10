Avalon Organics® Wrinkle Therapy Co Q10 Ultimate Firming Lotion Perspective: front
Avalon Organics® Wrinkle Therapy Co Q10 Ultimate Firming Lotion Perspective: back
Avalon Organics® Wrinkle Therapy Co Q10 Ultimate Firming Lotion Perspective: left
Avalon Organics® Wrinkle Therapy Co Q10 Ultimate Firming Lotion Perspective: right
Avalon Organics® Wrinkle Therapy Co Q10 Ultimate Firming Lotion

8 fl ozUPC: 0065474935810
Product Details

This Firming Body Lotion supplies the nutrients and energy necessary for ample production and repair of elastin and collagen. Skin feels firm, supple, and soft to the touch.

Fine lines and wrinkles result from the natural deceleration of skin metabolism over time. Wrinkle Therapy pairs Co-Enzyme Q10, a natural fuel for cellular energy, and Rosehip Oil, rich in skin-replenishing lipids, vitamins, and antioxidants, to energize skin and counteract visible aging. For an added boost, Hyaluronic Acid instantly plumps skin and promotes moisture retention for improved elasticity and firmness.

  • Creamy Moisturizer Smooths, Hydrates & Tightens Skin
  • With CoQ10 & Rosehip
  • Contains Organic Ingredients
  • NSF Certified
  • Deep Rooted Beauty Since 1994
  • No GMOs, Vegan & Biodegradable
  • No Parabens, Harsh Preservatives, Synthetic Colors Or Fragrances, Phthalates, Sodium Lauryl/Laureth Sulfate, Or Animal Testing