This Perfecting Toner purifies and tightens pores, rebalances natural moisture levels and fortifies skin with antioxidants.Wrinkle Therapy with CoQ10 & Rosehip, for lines and wrinkles. As skin ages and its cellular metabolism slows, collagen and elastin production gradually deteriorates causing wrinkles and sagging. This slowed metabolism is due in part to a decline in the skin's natural levels of Co-Enzyme Q10 and other energy sources. Studies show that supplementing the skin's natural CoQ10 production can help reverse and prevent these visible signs of aging. Wrinkle Therapy features a carefully selected blend of powerful natural wrinkle fighters. CoQ10 will boost skin energy levels to encourage regrowth of collagen and elastin; Rosehip Oil, high in potent antioxidants, provides intense free radical defense and promotes healthy skin rejuvenation; Hyaluronic Acid helps skin attract and retain moisture, resulting in a dewy, resilient and smoother surface texture. When skin is re-energized and its natural defenses are reinforced, it becomes firmer and more elastic, the appearance of lines and wrinkles fade and its overall complexion appears more youthful and healthy.