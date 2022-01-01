Kitchen holds a lot of importance in a house. It is the place where you cook delicious food for yourself and your family. Choose from a range of kitchen utensils in stylish designs from us and upgrade your kitchen.

. 1000 Watts of Cooking Power. Touch Pad Control. Convenient Cooking Controls. 6 Pre-Set Menus. 10 Microwave Power Levels. Weight Defrost. Push Button Door Opener. Cooking Complete Reminder. Turntable with Glass Tray