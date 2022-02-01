Hover to Zoom
Avanti MT9K1B 0.9 cu ft. Microwave Oven, Black
Features. 0.9 Cf Capacity. 900 Watts Of Cooking Power. Touch Pad Controls. Six (6) Pre-programmed Cooking Modes. +30 Seconds Button. 10 Microwave Power Levels. Speed Defrost. Digital Clock / Timer. Child Safety Lock. Push Button Door Release. Turntable With Glass TraySpecifications. Color: Black. Cooking Cavity Capacity: 0.9 Cu. Ft.. Cooking Power: 900 Watts. Power: 115 V / 60 Hz. Unit Dimensions: 11" H x 19" W x 14" D. Weight: 33 lbs