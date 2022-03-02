Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash
33 fl ozUPC: 0038137117240
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash is gentle enough for sensitive skin and helps preserve skin's natural moisture while cleansing. Use this creamy body wash daily for noticeably healthier-looking skin. The formula contains soothing oatmeal and rich emollients to help moisturize and relieve dry skin. It replenishes moisture for softer, smoother, healthier-looking skin, even after you rinse. From the Dermatologist-recommended brand for over 65 years, this moisturizing body wash is lightly scented, soap-free and dye-free. Use with Aveeno Daily Moisturizing lotion for twice the moisture.* Aveeno uses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling balanced. *two moisturizing oat formulas
- Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash gently cleanses while removing dirt, oil and bacteria
- Nourishing formula contains soothing oatmeal and rich emollients
- Body wash cleanses and helps replenish skin's natural moisture
- Creamy and moisturizing formula is gentle enough for sensitive skin
- Leave skin feeling softer & smoother long after you shower
- Body wash from Aveeno, dermatologist-recommended brand
- Use with Aveeno Daily Moisturizing lotion for twice the moisture*
- For twice the moisture, use with Aveeno Daily Moisturizing lotion* *2 moisturizing oat formulas