Aveeno Positively Smooth Moisturizing Shave Gel will help naturally minimize the appearance of unwanted hair with continued use. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, this formula contains soy, aloe, Vitamin E and conditioners helps you shave less often with continued use and helps prevent nicks, cuts, and razor bumps. The moisturizing ingredients and vitamins help soften and condition hair, making it easier to get a close, smooth shave while helping prevent shaving irritation. This creamy shave gel rinses clean and has a light, natural scent.

7-oz canister of Aveeno Positively Smooth Moisturizing Shave Gel

Helps you shave less often with continued use while preventing shaving irritation

Shave gel is gentle enough for sensitive skin

Moisturizing formula contains soy, aloe, and Vitamin E

Naturally minimizes the appearance of unwanted hair with continued use

Smoothing shave gel helps prevent nicks, cuts, and razor bumps

Moisturizing ingredients help soften and condition hair, making it easier to get a close shave

Creamy shave gel rinses clean and has a light, natural scent