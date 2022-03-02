Hover to Zoom
Aveeno Positively Smooth Shave Gel
7 ozUPC: 0038137003859
Aveeno Positively Smooth Moisturizing Shave Gel will help naturally minimize the appearance of unwanted hair with continued use. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, this formula contains soy, aloe, Vitamin E and conditioners helps you shave less often with continued use and helps prevent nicks, cuts, and razor bumps. The moisturizing ingredients and vitamins help soften and condition hair, making it easier to get a close, smooth shave while helping prevent shaving irritation. This creamy shave gel rinses clean and has a light, natural scent.
- 7-oz canister of Aveeno Positively Smooth Moisturizing Shave Gel
- Helps you shave less often with continued use while preventing shaving irritation
- Shave gel is gentle enough for sensitive skin
- Moisturizing formula contains soy, aloe, and Vitamin E
- Naturally minimizes the appearance of unwanted hair with continued use
- Smoothing shave gel helps prevent nicks, cuts, and razor bumps
- Moisturizing ingredients help soften and condition hair, making it easier to get a close shave
- Creamy shave gel rinses clean and has a light, natural scent