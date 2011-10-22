Aveeno Single Use Colloidal Oatmeal Skin Protectant Soothing Bath Treatment Packets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Aveeno Single Use Colloidal Oatmeal Skin Protectant Soothing Bath Treatment Packets Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Aveeno Single Use Colloidal Oatmeal Skin Protectant Soothing Bath Treatment Packets Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Aveeno Single Use Colloidal Oatmeal Skin Protectant Soothing Bath Treatment Packets

8 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 0038137003640
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment with 100% Natural Colloidal Oatmeal helps soothe and relieve dry, itchy, irritated skin. This dermatologist-recommended skin treatment temporarily protects skin and relieves itchiness while also gently cleansing and moisturizing skin, leaving it soft, smooth and healthier-looking. Its soothing formula is made with natural colloidal oatmeal, a long recognized ingredient that relieves itching naturally, to help soothe irritation due to poison ivy/oak/sumac, rashes, insect bites, eczema, insect bites, hives, sunburn, prickly heat and chicken pox. When dispersed in water, this fragrance-free skin soak forms a soothing milky bath treatment that is mild enough for sensitive skin. Aveeno uses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking and feeling healthy and balanced.

  • This bath treatment gently cleanses and moisturizes for soft, smooth, healthy-looking skin
  • When mixed with hot water, the powder forms a milky bath soak and provides temporary skin protection
  • Gentle, fragrance-free formula of this oat bath is mild enough to relieve even sensitive skin
  • Aveeno uses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep skin healthy and balanced

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Colloidal Oatmeal ( Skin Protectant ) .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More