Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Breadcrumb
Home
School & Office
Binders & Filing
Avery Durable Clear Cover Binder - White
Hover to Zoom
Avery Durable Clear Cover Binder - White
1.5 in
UPC: 0007771117022
Purchase Options
Sold and Shipped by
SIM Supply
Pickup
Unavailable
Delivery
Unavailable
Ship
$
16
.
85
Sign In to Add
Product Details
Holds more paper than round ring
Smooth page turning
Dividers won't stick out
2 interior pockets
Shipping & Return Information
Product Reviews