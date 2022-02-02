Labels are removable so you can peel away when no longer needed. Customize with free templates at avery.com. For use with laser or inkjet printers. Not recommended for use with color laser printers. Call attention to documents, inventory, sale items, calendars and more with bright color. 3/4 inch diameter. This package contains 42 sheets with 24 assorted (blue, green, red, yellow) labels per sheet. Imported.