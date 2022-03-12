Make your garage sale a well-organized professional sale. These Garage Sale Labels let you swiftly and efficiently identify individual items for sale. Write your chosen price on the colorful circles the pastel hues draw your customers' eyes for an easier shopping experience. The removable labels are designed to peel off cleanly after the sale or when you want to adjust a price. With the help of these labels, your next garage sale is on course to be the most organized on the block.