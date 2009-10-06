Hover to Zoom
Avery® Shipping Labels - 100 Pack - White
2 x 4 inUPC: 0007278218163
Get organized with this 100-pack of Avery TrueBlock Sure Feed technology white permanent adhesive shipping labels.
- These shipping labels create a professional, custom-printed look
- Features a permanent adhesive backing for a secure bond
- 10 labels per sheet, 100 labels total
- Compatible with laser and inkjet printers for maximum flexibility
- Labels feature proprietary Sure Feed technology to deliver a more reliable feed through your printer, preventing misalignments and jams
- TrueBlock technology completely covers up what's underneath for a professional look
