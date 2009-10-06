Avery® Shipping Labels - 100 Pack - White Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Avery® Shipping Labels - 100 Pack - White

2 x 4 inUPC: 0007278218163
Purchase Options

Product Details

Get organized with this 100-pack of Avery TrueBlock Sure Feed technology white permanent adhesive shipping labels.

  • These shipping labels create a professional, custom-printed look
  • Features a permanent adhesive backing for a secure bond
  • 10 labels per sheet, 100 labels total
  • Compatible with laser and inkjet printers for maximum flexibility
  • Labels feature proprietary Sure Feed technology to deliver a more reliable feed through your printer, preventing misalignments and jams
  • TrueBlock technology completely covers up what's underneath for a professional look
  • Sure Feed technology helps deliver a reliable feed through your printer to avoid misalignments and jams