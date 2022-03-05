Have some fun in the kitchen with your children or grandchildren with this snowflake baking pan The snowflake design is just perfect for the winter and holiday season but can be used all round Use this dark metal baking dish to make delicious baked goods for your friends and family Features . Gray metal snowflake muffinbaking pan. Baking dish has 6 compartments. Snowflake design Oven safe up to 446 degrees. Fahrenheit Use non stick cooking spray Instructions included Specifications . Size 10 in . Color Gray. Care Instructions Hand Wash and Dishwasher Safe. Material s Metal. Dimension 7 H x 10 W x 75 D. Weight 1 lbs