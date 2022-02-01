Bake and serve your tacos right up in this easy to use taco baking rack and server The tray is made of stainless steel and is dishwasher safe Great for building everything from regular sized hard or soft shelled tacos to jumbo tacos hot dogs gyros and more Features . Premium stainless steel taco rack. Holds up to 4 tacos. Acts as a dual purpose taco baking and serving tool. Tacos stand upright in slots for ease of filling with any ingredient not included . Lightweight tray is oven grill and dishwasher safe. Simple shape makes it easy to stack for storage when not in use Specifications . Color Black. Materials Food Grade Stainless Steel. Dimension 12 D x 6 75 W x 3 25 H. Weight 1 lbs