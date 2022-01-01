This snow cone maker is perfect for easily creating delicious frozen treats. There are four cups included to enjoy the flavors of the snowcone there are also suction cups at the bottom for stability when mixing the products together. Perfect for your children to enjoy making their own inventions in the kitchen just like mom.

