Avon 33537571 4.75 in. Do What Makes Your Soul Happy Mug with Ornament Gift Set - Red & White
Product Details
From the inspirational collection this mug gift set serves as double duty Use it to hold your morning cup of coffee and display the ornament on your tree Designed with a white bow to give as a gift to your favorite person Features . Red and white mug and ornament set. Mug has a top that can also be used as an ornament Lid comes with a jute rope for hanging. Designed with a white ribbon and gift tag to give as a gift Cup and ornament has a quote that reads Do what makes your soul happy . Dishwasher safe and microwave safe Specifications . Size 4 75 in . Color Red White. Material s Ceramic Jute Fabric Paper. Mug Dimension 4 25 H x 4 5 W by 3 25 D. Ornament Dimension 0 5 High x 3 75 Diameter. Weight 2 lbs