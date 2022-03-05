From the inspirational collection this mug gift set serves as double duty Use it to hold your morning cup of coffee and display the ornament on your tree Designed with a white bow to give as a gift to your favorite person Features . Red and white mug and ornament set. Mug has a top that can also be used as an ornament Lid comes with a jute rope for hanging. Designed with a white ribbon and gift tag to give as a gift Cup and ornament has a quote that reads Do what makes your soul happy . Dishwasher safe and microwave safe Specifications . Size 4 75 in . Color Red White. Material s Ceramic Jute Fabric Paper. Mug Dimension 4 25 H x 4 5 W by 3 25 D. Ornament Dimension 0 5 High x 3 75 Diameter. Weight 2 lbs