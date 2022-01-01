This classic stackable creamer shaker and sugar pot set will add charm and convenience to any table! Each piece can be displayed separately or together to form a cute cream pourer design. Each piece is decorated with script from their respective contents.

. 1 of each ceramic sugar bowl creamer and shaker. Pieces are stackable to form a cream pourer All parts are dishwasher safe. Ceramic creamer holds up to 3.4 floz (100ml). Combined stack measures 8 inches high by 3 inches in diameter. Not recommended for oven or microwave use8 in..Ceramic.2.75"H x 3"W.2.5"H x 3"W.3.5"H x 2.5"W.2 lbs