Toast to any special occasion with these champagne glasses Designed with gold snowflakes and accents Just perfect to display in your dining cabinets Features . Champagne flute glasses. Gold snowflake design. Gold rim. Set includes 2 of the above mentioned items. Set of 2 Care Instructions . Hand wash only Specifications . Color Golden. Materials Glass. Diameter 2 75 . Height 9 25 . Weight 3 lbs