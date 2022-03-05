Hover to Zoom
Avon 9.25 in. Golden Snowflake Champagne Glasses - Set of 2
1UPC: 0088876128803
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Toast to any special occasion with these champagne glasses Designed with gold snowflakes and accents Just perfect to display in your dining cabinets Features . Champagne flute glasses. Gold snowflake design. Gold rim. Set includes 2 of the above mentioned items. Set of 2 Care Instructions . Hand wash only Specifications . Color Golden. Materials Glass. Diameter 2 75 . Height 9 25 . Weight 3 lbs