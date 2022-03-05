Avon 9.25 in. Golden Snowflake Champagne Glasses - Set of 2 Perspective: front
Avon 9.25 in. Golden Snowflake Champagne Glasses - Set of 2

1UPC: 0088876128803
Product Details

Toast to any special occasion with these champagne glasses Designed with gold snowflakes and accents Just perfect to display in your dining cabinets Features . Champagne flute glasses. Gold snowflake design. Gold rim. Set includes 2 of the above mentioned items. Set of 2 Care Instructions . Hand wash only Specifications . Color Golden. Materials Glass. Diameter 2 75 . Height 9 25 . Weight 3 lbs

