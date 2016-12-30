We make nutritious eating more convenient by offering gluten-free, raw, vegan snacks and meals, made from the finest ingredients. We use only whole vegetables, fruits, seeds, and seasonings - never anything powdered or artificial. Our recipes are carefully formulated to create a perfect balance of protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Awesome Foods snacks are alive with flavor since they are dehydrated below 118°, keeping the vital nutrients intact while enhancing the flavor. All of our handmade snacks are the highest quality, best tasting food on the planet. Enjoy any of our delicious snacks and taste for yourself why we''re called Awesome Foods!

Our Zesty Tomato Flax Crackers are made from soaked golden flax seeds, which are richer in flavor than the more commonly used brown flax seeds. We blend the seeds with fresh organic tomatoes, red peppers, onions, and garlic for a tasty, crunchy snack. Our flax crackers are so flavorful because we never use powdered or artificial ingredients. Since flax seeds are high in fiber and a good source of protein, we created two awesome recipes to capture the benefits of this powerful seed: Zesty Tomato and Herb Flax Crackers.