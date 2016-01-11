Awesome Foods Organic Quinoa Crackers Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Awesome Foods Organic Quinoa Crackers

4 ozUPC: 0089866700225
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our mission is to revolutionize the way people eat.

We make nutritious eating more convenient by offering gluten-free, raw, vegan snacks and meals, made from the finest ingredients. We use only whole vegetables, fruits, seeds, and seasonings - never anything powdered or artificial. Our recipes are carefully formulated to create a perfect balance of protein, complex, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Awesome Foods snacks are alive with flavor, since they are dehydrated below 118°, keeping the vital nutrients intact while enhancing the flavor. All of our handmade snacks are the highest quality, best tasting food on the planet. Enjoy any of our delicious snacks and taste for yourself why we''re called Awesome Foods!

Our Quinoa Crackers are made with organic sprouted quinoa, a gluten-free grain and complete protein, which contains almost twice as much fiber as most other grains. Sprouting increases the availability of nutrients and aids in digestion. The nutty flavor of golden seeds and the delicate flavor of sesame seeds combined with herbs, zucchini, garlic, and tamari  produce the most unique, flavorful crackers on earth.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sprouted Quinoa * , Zucchini * , Sesame Seeds * , Soaked Golden Flax Seeds * , Gluten-Free Tamari * , ( Water , Organic Soybeans , Salt , Organic Alcohol ) , Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Olive Oil * , Fresh Garlic * , Thyme * , Parsley * , Dill * , Granulated Onion * , Himalayan Crystal Salt . * Denotes Organic Ingredients

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More