Our mission is to revolutionize the way people eat.

We make nutritious eating more convenient by offering gluten-free, raw, vegan snacks and meals, made from the finest ingredients. We use only whole vegetables, fruits, seeds, and seasonings - never anything powdered or artificial. Our recipes are carefully formulated to create a perfect balance of protein, complex, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Awesome Foods snacks are alive with flavor, since they are dehydrated below 118°, keeping the vital nutrients intact while enhancing the flavor. All of our handmade snacks are the highest quality, best tasting food on the planet. Enjoy any of our delicious snacks and taste for yourself why we''re called Awesome Foods!

Our Quinoa Crackers are made with organic sprouted quinoa, a gluten-free grain and complete protein, which contains almost twice as much fiber as most other grains. Sprouting increases the availability of nutrients and aids in digestion. The nutty flavor of golden seeds and the delicate flavor of sesame seeds combined with herbs, zucchini, garlic, and tamari produce the most unique, flavorful crackers on earth.