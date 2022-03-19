Awesome Foods is a small family owned business started by a husband and wife team in 2005. Bruce and Marsha watned to create delicious, high quality, raw, "right carb" foods for people in search of raw meals and snacks.

At the time, they found that most of the packaged raw foods on the market had high levels of starch and sugar. Since they both have hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), they have to avoid foods that are high in sugar and starch. Many of the raw foods available today are made with large amounts of dates, raisins, agave nectar or honey, which are high in sugar or with buckwheat, which is high in starch. All of these ingredients are high on the glycemic index.

Their vision is to offer raw foods with complex (right) carbohydrates that are lower on the glycemic index and that taste awesome! They dehydrate their snacks below 118 degrees in order to maintain the enzymes, vitamins and minerals and they use organic ingredients as much as possible.

They start with awesome ingredients to produce awesome tasting products, which is why they are called Awesome Foods! Come taste the difference!