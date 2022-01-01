It controls scalp itching and flaking associated with dandruff. AXE Deuce 2 in 1 leaves your hair clean, smelling great and soft to the touch. It is a fast clean she will notice.

2 in 1 formula for easy shampoo and conditioning

Axe Dual 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner - the quickest path to clean

Complemented by a full range of AXE styling and grooming products

Get impeccably clean and irresistible to touch hair

Leaves guys’ hair feeling soft, touchable, and clean

Superior style starts with cleaner hair