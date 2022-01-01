Hover to Zoom
Axe Dual 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner
12 fl ozUPC: 0007940033941
Purchase Options
Product Details
It controls scalp itching and flaking associated with dandruff. AXE Deuce 2 in 1 leaves your hair clean, smelling great and soft to the touch. It is a fast clean she will notice.
- 2 in 1 formula for easy shampoo and conditioning
- Axe Dual 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner - the quickest path to clean
- Complemented by a full range of AXE styling and grooming products
- Get impeccably clean and irresistible to touch hair
- Leaves guys’ hair feeling soft, touchable, and clean
- Superior style starts with cleaner hair