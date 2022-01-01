Axe Dual 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner Perspective: front
Axe Dual 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner

12 fl ozUPC: 0007940033941
Product Details

It controls scalp itching and flaking associated with dandruff. AXE Deuce 2 in 1 leaves your hair clean, smelling great and soft to the touch. It is a fast clean she will notice.

  • 2 in 1 formula for easy shampoo and conditioning
  • Axe Dual 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner - the quickest path to clean
  • Complemented by a full range of AXE styling and grooming products
  • Get impeccably clean and irresistible to touch hair
  • Leaves guys’ hair feeling soft, touchable, and clean
  • Superior style starts with cleaner hair