Refresh & Repeat. You never know when opportunity will strike, so you need to smell your best whenever, wherever. Relax. At AXE, we got you. With 12-hour refreshing scent, AXE Black Body Wash busts bad odor and keeps you smelling shower-fresh. All. Day. Long. Refreshing, effortless and deliciously foamy, this body cleanser of frozen pear and cedarwood, leaves you clean, fresh and smelling 100% ready. Same great AXE Black Fragrance, fresh new look. But what’s on the inside matters too. Wash away odor and smell refreshed for 12 hours with our first Dual Action Body Wash. Plus our 100% plant-based moisturizers keep your skin feeling irresistibly soft, naturally. All day, all night – no matter what, you’re ready. Fresher you, cleaner planet.

All NEW and upgraded AXE Black body wash for men

Add to your skin care regimen to wash away odor and smell refreshed with our first Dual Action body wash cleanser

Bottle made from 100% recycled plastic for sustainable skin care, formula made with 100% plant-based moisturizers

Squeeze out AXE men's body wash; Lather on; Rinse off; Feel clean; Smell great

Recharge your skincare routine and cool off with frozen pear & cedarwood AXE Black refreshing sent; Smell refreshed for 12 hours; A dermatologically cleanser tested formula with no parabens