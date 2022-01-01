Unleash your dark side. You never know when opportunity will strike, so you need to smell your best whenever, wherever. Relax. At AXE, we got you. With 12-hour refreshing scent, AXE Dark Temptation Liquid Body Wash busts bad odor and keeps you smelling shower-fresh. All. Day. Long. Refreshing, effortless and deliciously foamy, this refreshing body wash harnesses the dark side of chocolate leaving you clean, fresh and smelling 100% ready. Same great AXE Body Wash, fresh new look. But what’s on the inside matters too. Wash away odor and smell refreshed for 12 hours with our first Dual Action Body Wash. Plus our 100% plant-based moisturizers keep your skin feeling irresistibly soft, naturally. All day, all night – no matter what, you’re ready. Fresher you, cleaner planet.

Add to your skin care regimen to wash away odor and smell refreshed with our first Dual Action body wash

Recharge your skin care routine with the enticing, refreshing scent of dark chocolate.

Dermatologically tested formula with no parabens

Squeeze out AXE men's body wash. Lather on. Rinse off. Feel clean. Smell great

Bottle made from 100% recycled plastic for sustainable skin care, formula made with 100% plant-based moisturizers