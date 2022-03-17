Make Axe Messy Look Flexible Hair Paste part of your morning routine to give your hair a tousled look with the medium hold and natural finish of Axe Messy Look Flexible Hair Paste. This paste provides both flexibility and staying power to create hair that moves how you want while staying the way you put it. It also allows you to keep your hair’s natural style without weighing it down. It adds a polished look that says you wake up with amazing hair every day. You can rework and reshape your hair while boosting its texture to achieve a just-got-out-of-bed look. Start with a fingertip amount of paste and mix it between your fingers. Next, work it through your hair until you get the look you want. This hair paste for men works best on short to mid-length styles and helps you create the look you want easily.

