You love a casual hair style that says you aren't trying too hard. But you feel like you’re walking around with a fragile glass vase on your head. So you need something that’s controllable. Touchable. Something that can take a gentle knock without crumbling into a disheveled mess. Axe Natural Look Understated Cream, the men's hair cream that gives you a casual style that says you woke up that way. No need to shy away from anything that might break the glass. Just craft your own natural look in the morning and go about your day with structured, touchable hair. Men Hair Styling’s easy. Whether your hair’s damp or dry, take a fingertip’s worth of Axe hair styling for men Natural Look Understated Cream and mix it up evenly between your fingers. Rake through your hair and finish it off by sweeping your hair into that causally natural style. Use as part of an Axe hair care regimen, along with Axe shampoo and conditioners designed specifically for men.

Styles and conditions with light control for all hair lengths

A little goes a long way

Styles and conditions lightly

Finger tip amount. Mix. Rake. Sweep

Complemented by a full range of AXE styling and grooming products

Axe Natural Look Understated Cream has a light hold styling cream with a flexible, natural finish