You obviously want something exotic, steamy, and different from allll the rest. well darling, we can promise a dark tanning experience you won’t soon forget. Just sign your name on the dotted line… and let’s get started on that funky time ;)



No, it’s not going to turn you purple. It’s a violet based tan that knocks out orange tones. perfect for first-time tanners and those who want no orange in their tan game.

Vegan friendly. paraben free. no gross fake tan smell. no added nasties.

1 hour development time, leave on for 4+ hours for darker results