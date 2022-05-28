b.tan® Tropic Like It's Hot SPF 15 Deep Tanning Dry Spray Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
b.tan® Tropic Like It's Hot SPF 15 Deep Tanning Dry Spray Oil Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

b.tan® Tropic Like It's Hot SPF 15 Deep Tanning Dry Spray Oil

8 fl ozUPC: 0934710800306
Purchase Options

Product Details

When you gotta get your tan on... tropic like it's hot! Juiced up with pink grapefruit, tangerine and enriched with vitamin c, b5 & e, your skin will sing while you're gettin' that glow on.