Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Babo Botanicals 3-In-1 Face Hand & Body Cleansing Wipes Oatmilk & Calendula
30 Pre-Moistened ClothsUPC: 0089924800212
Purchase Options
Product Details
Gently cleanses face, hands and body without rinsing Formulated for sensitive and delicate skin with comforting natural oat extract and organic calendula.
Hypoallergenic • Soy, Dairy & Gluten Free
Alcohol & Chlorine Free • Non-Stripping for Daily Use
The Wipe Material is 100% Plant Based & Biodegradable