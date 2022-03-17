Hover to Zoom
Babo Botanicals After Sun Soothing Gel Aloe
8 fl ozUPC: 0089924801020
Product Details
After Sun Soothing Hydrating Gel
With Pure Flower & Plant Extracts
» dermatologist tested
» no icky chemicals
» allergy tested
» paraben & phthalate free
» hypoallergenic
» soy & dairy free
» gluten free
» vegan
Natural Aloe and Lavender soothe & hydrate parched skin
Eucalyptus Oil and Witch Hazel cool and refresh
Green Tea and Arnica help soothe and treat skin
Certified Organic Nutri-Soothe™ Complex, rich in vitamins & anti-oxidants combines chamomile, watercress, kudzu, calendula & meadowsweet
Pure & Clean Ingredients