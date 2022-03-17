After Sun Soothing Hydrating Gel

With Pure Flower & Plant Extracts

» dermatologist tested

» no icky chemicals

» allergy tested

» paraben & phthalate free

» hypoallergenic

» soy & dairy free

» gluten free

» vegan

Natural Aloe and Lavender soothe & hydrate parched skin

Eucalyptus Oil and Witch Hazel cool and refresh

Green Tea and Arnica help soothe and treat skin

Certified Organic Nutri-Soothe™ Complex, rich in vitamins & anti-oxidants combines chamomile, watercress, kudzu, calendula & meadowsweet

Pure & Clean Ingredients